Barclays Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $82.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE LB opened at $64.80 on Thursday. L Brands has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $71.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth $187,393,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.