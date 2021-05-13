Barclays Upgrades Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after acquiring an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Halliburton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after buying an additional 98,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

