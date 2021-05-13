Barrington Research Boosts Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $25.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE GTN opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 76,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 377,470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 87,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

