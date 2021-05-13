Barrington Research Boosts The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target to $21.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $18.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

HCKT opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $517.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

