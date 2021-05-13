Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $0.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 386,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 460.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 336,175 shares in the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

