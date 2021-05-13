Beacon Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $6,957.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00004101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00033856 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001138 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001439 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003603 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,756,235 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

