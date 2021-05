Beam Communications Holdings Limited (ASX:BCC) Insider Acquires A$41,408.48 in Stock

Beam Communications Holdings Limited (ASX:BCC) insider Michael Capocchi purchased 160,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,408.48 ($29,577.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Get Beam Communications alerts:

Beam Communications Company Profile

Beam Communications Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes a range of satellite communication terminals, docking units, and handheld phone accessories. It also offers push-to-talk products, modems, antennas, and cables; gateways and cellular antennas; and data airtime services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.