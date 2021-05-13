Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.61 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,568. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $126.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.