Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €185.00 ($217.65) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BC8. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €179.71 ($211.43).

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €151.90 ($178.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.80. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 1-year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €165.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €168.53.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

