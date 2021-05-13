Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. The company has a market cap of $186.73 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 29.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 25.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 123,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bel Fuse by 45.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

