BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge raised BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.15.

BRBR stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BellRing Brands (BRBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.