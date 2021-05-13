Belt Price Hits $60.62 (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $60.62 or 0.00119221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $109.39 million and $574,080.00 worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Belt has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00071292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.28 or 0.00529622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00257638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.12 or 0.01255039 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00034545 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

