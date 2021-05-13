Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

BNFT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.92. 257,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,176. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $461.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 857.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $1,756,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

