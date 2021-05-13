Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATVDY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ATVDY stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.62.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

