Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.