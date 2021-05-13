Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

