Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.39. 22,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,671. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

