Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 258.6% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 49,822 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.68. The company had a trading volume of 208,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,742. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

