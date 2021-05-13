Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 13,202 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.14. 344,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,793,107. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.