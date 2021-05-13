Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $396,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $15.28 on Thursday, hitting $1,287.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,438. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $746.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,140.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,528.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,600.03.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.