Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $9.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,417 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,772,000 after buying an additional 191,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,423,000 after buying an additional 5,991,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,286,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,871,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84,217 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,577. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

