Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Invests $681,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

FNV stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.23. The company had a trading volume of 30,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,385. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.57.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

