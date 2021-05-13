Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Gap Up to $39.53

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.53, but opened at $41.18. Berkeley Lights shares last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 4,188 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.30.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $12,511,335.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $354,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 162,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,642.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 807,753 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,800 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

