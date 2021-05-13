Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up about 1.2% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.68. 17,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,582. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.44.

