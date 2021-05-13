Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.9% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

SPEM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,170. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13.

