Better Money Decisions LLC Takes $191,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 292,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,543,764. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

