Better Money Decisions LLC Takes $511,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $80.86.

