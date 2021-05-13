Better Money Decisions LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $116.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,037. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average of $116.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.83 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

