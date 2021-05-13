Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $95.00 at DA Davidson

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has an underperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.05.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $104.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -233.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.81. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,784,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,656,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

