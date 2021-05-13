Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $99.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $112.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

Shares of BYND opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.81. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -233.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after buying an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

