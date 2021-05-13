B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to announce sales of $465.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $462.50 million and the highest is $469.00 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $512.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1,986.7% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 27,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. 1,972,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,480. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

