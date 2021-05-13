B&G Foods, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for B&G Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:BGS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after acquiring an additional 494,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 298,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,505,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 102,688 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.