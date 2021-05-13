BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.93.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. 33,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,212. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $529,459,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after buying an additional 247,393 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

