Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.68 million-$663.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.49 million.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,280,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILI. New Street Research assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CLSA initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.21.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

