Billy E. Goodwin Acquires 2,000 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. 5,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.52.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

