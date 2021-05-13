BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BCAB stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.06. 1,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

