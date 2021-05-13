BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.53 million.

Shares of BDSI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,053. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.55.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

