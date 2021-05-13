Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. 197,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,684. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

