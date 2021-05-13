Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up 1.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,544. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

