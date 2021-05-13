BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,390 shares of company stock worth $7,850,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

