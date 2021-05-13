Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.86% from the company’s previous close.

BIREF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

BIREF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 90,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

