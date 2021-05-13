Bitcoin Cash ABC Reaches Market Cap of $657.70 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $35.41 or 0.00070643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $657.70 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,127.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,265.20 or 0.02523971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.73 or 0.00639835 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001737 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.