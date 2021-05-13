Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Price Hits $0.0327 on Exchanges

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Bitcoin CZ has a market cap of $112,631.62 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.24 or 0.00611310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00078328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00085188 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00234314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

About Bitcoin CZ

Bitcoin CZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,439,554 coins. The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Bitcoin CZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin CZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin CZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

