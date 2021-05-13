Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Volume Tops $3.00 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $5.51 billion and $3.00 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $293.92 or 0.00607384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,391.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,164.96 or 0.02407361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00071084 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001707 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002893 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,731,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

