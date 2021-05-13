BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,855. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,960,000 after buying an additional 156,790 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after buying an additional 30,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

