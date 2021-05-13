BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $136.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,542,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,633 shares of company stock valued at $14,663,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,449,000 after purchasing an additional 169,533 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,727,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after acquiring an additional 152,367 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 112,476 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine stock opened at $102.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.32. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

