BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $136.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,542,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,633 shares of company stock valued at $14,663,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.
BlackLine stock opened at $102.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.32. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.
Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.