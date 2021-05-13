BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.35 million.BlackLine also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.070-0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.77. 2,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,762. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.32.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.09.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $521,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,633 shares of company stock valued at $14,663,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.