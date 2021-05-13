BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock traded up $14.58 on Thursday, hitting $838.08. 1,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,147. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $456.50 and a 1-year high of $880.80. The stock has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $802.30 and a 200-day moving average of $728.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

