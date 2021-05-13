BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Insider Ollie Oliveira Purchases 2,200 Shares

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) insider Ollie Oliveira acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.81) per share, for a total transaction of £14,828 ($19,372.88).

Ollie Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Ollie Oliveira bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.56) per share, with a total value of £11,580 ($15,129.34).

Shares of BRWM opened at GBX 675 ($8.82) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 311 ($4.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 699.21 ($9.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 613.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 543.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.