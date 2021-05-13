Blockchain Certified Data Token Market Capitalization Reaches $6.80 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 27.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $251,139.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00086012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.33 or 0.01044132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00067706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00110943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,015,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

